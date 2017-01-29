Farmer Writes: calf prices are too high
By Contributor on 29 January 2017
Billy Glasheen says calf and store prices do not reflect the massive downside a hard Brexit could bring
I am back visiting the marts again trying to source cattle for grass, but I am finding it very difficult. I consider that prices are too high.
Store cattle prices dropped in October and November, but for no justifiable economic reason have been rising since.
In comparison with this time last year, store cattle are only marginally down, yet beef prices are back about €50/hd or more for the same period.
Every media report we see is telling us that beef is heading for difficulties.
The IFA tells us that to date farmers have been burdened with €150m in price cuts ...
