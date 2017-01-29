Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer Writes: calf prices are too high
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmer Writes: calf prices are too high

By Contributor on
Billy Glasheen says calf and store prices do not reflect the massive downside a hard Brexit could bring
Billy Glasheen says calf and store prices do not reflect the massive downside a hard Brexit could bring

I am back visiting the marts again trying to source cattle for grass, but I am finding it very difficult. I consider that prices are too high.

Store cattle prices dropped in October and November, but for no justifiable economic reason have been rising since.

In comparison with this time last year, store cattle are only marginally down, yet beef prices are back about €50/hd or more for the same period.

Every media report we see is telling us that beef is heading for difficulties.

The IFA tells us that to date farmers have been burdened with €150m in price cuts ...

More in News
Journal+
UFU question department's Brexit approach
News
UFU question department's Brexit approach
By Peter McCann on 29 January 2017
Journal+
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
Opinion
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
By Phelim O'Neill on 28 January 2017
Free
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
News
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
By Peter McCann on 28 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
UFU question department's Brexit approach
News
UFU question department's Brexit approach
By Peter McCann on 29 January 2017
Journal+
Farmer Writes: mild winter brings its problems
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: mild winter brings its problems
By Contributor on 27 January 2017
Free
French fear that falling pound will push Irish beef onto continent
Opinion
French fear that falling pound will push Irish beef onto continent
By John Sleigh on 25 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad