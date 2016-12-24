Sign in to your account
Farmer Writes: Christmas Day weaning

Harold Kingston is streamlining work around Christmas with the weaning of calves the big seasonal job.
Harold Kingston is streamlining work around Christmas with the weaning of calves the big seasonal job.

Christmas Day might be only one day but the season is a little longer. If talking to a retailer then it starts in July.

For me, the time I enjoy is from Christmas eve until the new year.

I try to streamline the farm to allow some time for family and the usual round of parties.

Last year was the first year I delayed the AI until January and it certainly helped. Watching cows and heifers bulling can take as much time as calving season. It also made more sense than drying cows during the July grass growth.

Weaning

Restricting calvings to October ...

