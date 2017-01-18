Farmer Writes: counting the fertiliser and meal costs

I hate cutting the lawn. It’s enough to grow grass for a living, never mind having to look after more of it as part of the house chores. My lawnmower broke down in October and was far down the repairs list at the time so it was only the early days of January before I got around to cutting the lawn.

With the exception of a few days, most air temperatures in 2017 have been between 10°C and 14°C. Grass growth on this patch of ground has been very strong and was thankfully replicated on the grazing platform.

The speed at ...