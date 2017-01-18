Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer Writes: counting the fertiliser and meal costs
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmer Writes: counting the fertiliser and meal costs

By on
How much fertiliser is too much fertiliser and how much meal is too much meal? Tommy Moyles takes a look at his records.
How much fertiliser is too much fertiliser and how much meal is too much meal? Tommy Moyles takes a look at his records.

I hate cutting the lawn. It’s enough to grow grass for a living, never mind having to look after more of it as part of the house chores. My lawnmower broke down in October and was far down the repairs list at the time so it was only the early days of January before I got around to cutting the lawn.

With the exception of a few days, most air temperatures in 2017 have been between 10°C and 14°C. Grass growth on this patch of ground has been very strong and was thankfully replicated on the grazing platform.

The speed at ...

More in News
Free
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
News
Trump to name former governor of Georgia as his secretary for agriculture
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
Free
No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
News
No drawing of the SFP and pension at the same time say young farmers
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
Free
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
Opinion
Analysis: hurdles to leap for tillage crisis fund
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
FBD shares at highest level since 2015
Companies
FBD shares at highest level since 2015
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
Free
Vintage tractor stolen from Armagh farm
News
Vintage tractor stolen from Armagh farm
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
Free
Co Kilkenny farmer bins his bills for a year
News
Co Kilkenny farmer bins his bills for a year
By Patrick Donohoe on 06 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad