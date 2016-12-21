Farmer writes: digesting milk prices over turkey
By Bill O'Keeffe on 22 December 2016
With the Christmas turkey ready for carving, Bill O'Keeffe has plenty to ponder in the Glanbia fixed milk price scheme.
It’s that time of year again when we try to get everything running as smoothly as possible before the big day so that we can put the feet up and spend some extra time with the family over the holidays.
We will fill up the feed passages with bales on Christmas Eve and hopefully get most of our dosing, clipping and vaccinations up to date before the week where nothing extra gets done.
We also have to replace one of the old passageway scrapers before the holidays as it’s been giving a lot of trouble lately after 20 years of ...
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
Related Stories
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...