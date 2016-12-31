Farmer Writes: do your figures but don't be optimistic
By Contributor on 31 December 2016
Billy Glasheen is a former accountant and is now a full-time beef farmer from Co Tipperary. He is a participant on the Teagasc / Irish Farmers Journal BETTER farm programme.
If I was to summarise the year in one sentence it would be: a good year on the farm in terms of grass growth and cattle performance, but a hard year to manage what happened outside the farm gate in terms of falling cattle prices.
I housed the last of my stock mid-November, I know I could have left them out longer with the great weather we got since, but I had my grass cover grazed out to 500kg/ha and I will be glad to have that in the spring to get grass growing and hopefully get cattle out early in ...
