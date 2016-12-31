Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer Writes: do your figures but don't be optimistic
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmer Writes: do your figures but don't be optimistic

By Contributor on
Billy Glasheen is a former accountant and is now a full-time beef farmer from Co Tipperary. He is a participant on the Teagasc / Irish Farmers Journal BETTER farm programme.
Billy Glasheen is a former accountant and is now a full-time beef farmer from Co Tipperary. He is a participant on the Teagasc / Irish Farmers Journal BETTER farm programme.

If I was to summarise the year in one sentence it would be: a good year on the farm in terms of grass growth and cattle performance, but a hard year to manage what happened outside the farm gate in terms of falling cattle prices.

I housed the last of my stock mid-November, I know I could have left them out longer with the great weather we got since, but I had my grass cover grazed out to 500kg/ha and I will be glad to have that in the spring to get grass growing and hopefully get cattle out early in ...

More in News
Free
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
News
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Free
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
News
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Journal+
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
News
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
By Jack Kennedy on 30 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad