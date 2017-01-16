Sign in to your account
Farmer Writes: making genomic decisions for the herd

By on
Co Sligo farmer Trevor Boland gives a breakdown of his experience using Eurostar evaluations.
Co Sligo farmer Trevor Boland gives a breakdown of his experience using Eurostar evaluations.

ICBF published the latest Eurostar evaluations for beef animals in the past week. I’m not going to get into the pros and cons of the ICBF Eurostar evaluations, which have been well versed at this stage, but I am going to give a summary of my use and experience of using the beef evaluations.

After every evaluation, which happens three times a year, I look at a breakdown of my herd average across suckler cows, breeding heifers, beef heifers and bull calves.

The latest figures published give my sucklers an average replacement value of €91, compared to €89 in the ...

Free
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
News
NI Assembly vote on cuts to RHI tariffs adjourned for a week
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
Free
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
World
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
By Thomas Hubert on 16 January 2017
Free
Cattle stolen while farmer in hospital
News
Cattle stolen while farmer in hospital
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Place ad