Farmer Writes: making genomic decisions for the herd

ICBF published the latest Eurostar evaluations for beef animals in the past week. I’m not going to get into the pros and cons of the ICBF Eurostar evaluations, which have been well versed at this stage, but I am going to give a summary of my use and experience of using the beef evaluations.

After every evaluation, which happens three times a year, I look at a breakdown of my herd average across suckler cows, breeding heifers, beef heifers and bull calves.

The latest figures published give my sucklers an average replacement value of €91, compared to €89 in the ...