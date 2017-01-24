Farmer writes: new year resolutions on the farm
By Will Warham on 24 January 2017
It is not too late for new year's resolutions, and more importantly to actually implement them. Will Warham has a few suggestions.
On wet days one can get on with making nest boxes for birds and also for bats as well as homes for solitary bees. Farmers in GLAS have nest boxes as an option and it will be cheaper and more satisfying anyway. Also the boxes can be made better and use thicker timber.
Cedar is the very best. Using screws is more secure. Most bought boxes have some form of staple, which does not last long. Use a proper plan from a reputable website. With tit boxes the entrance diameter needs to be spot on for the different species.
Barn ...
