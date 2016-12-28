Sign in to your account
Farmer writes: Ring out the old but sing in the new

By on
It’s not the New Year just yet, but Kieran Sullivan has already started 2017 plans.
I read someplace there are three categories of work when it comes to farming. For the time invested, manual labour has the lowest return and requires the least mental effort. The highest return comes from planning, where you map out the enterprise or the year ahead. In hours spent planning, you try to anticipate potholes and other costly upsets as well as looking for best practises and new ideas. Obviously, this is the hardest work on the mind but the benefits should multiply across the whole business.

if the plans are more of the on-the-fly variety then it can be ...

