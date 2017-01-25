Farmer Writes: salesmen and cover crops
By Gerald Potterton on 26 January 2017
Gerald Potterton had an unwelcome salesman offer goods he did not want to buy.
One fine morning recently, I was gaily walking out of the yard, to carry on soil sampling, when a jeep pulled up and the driver blew the horn. “This is where the money is made,” he quipped.
It was a bad start – I don’t like smart alecks, particularly those who arrogantly blow their horn to announce their arrival. Without putting too fine a point on it, it usually means a certain type of salesman who has no concept of a proper invoice and thinks a VAT number is a direct line to the Pope.
My patience isn’t wonderful with ...
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 24 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 25 January 2017
By Andy Doyle on 25 January 2017
