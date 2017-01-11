Sign in to your account
Farmer writes: the Garden of Eden in Athy

By on
Gerald Potterton casts an eye over his rainfall gauge while he looks to what farming might be like for the next generation.
Gerald Potterton casts an eye over his rainfall gauge while he looks to what farming might be like for the next generation.

I’ve come to the conclusion that I live in a climatically advantaged area of north Leinster. But I don’t say this too loudly as a proportion of our farm is classified as disadvantaged by the EU and I am grateful for their kind compensatory payment. However, I’m not quite saying that we live in the Garden of Eden – that’s down around Athy – but, hey, this too is a good place to farm.

Our total rainfall for 2016 was 751mm, which is below our 12-year average of 857mm. But around 800mm is very much an optimum rainfall total for arable ...

