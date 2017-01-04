Farmer Writes: the tractor gives time to think
By Tommy Moyles on 05 January 2017
Tommy Moyles is taking the daily tractor routine to do a review and a renewal on the farm.
The tractor sees me daily now compared to summer. Then it could be once a week or less that I graced its seat. I can see where Gerald Potterton gets some of his Farmer Writes ideas. Sitting on a tractor can give you plenty of time to think. It’s easy to get lost in a vast array of thoughts interspersed with dismounting the tractor to cut through plastic on another bale to keep the cows content. Through experience I’ve learned the hard way that too much thinking isn’t always pleasant.
A snapshot of recent thoughts include: how did ...
