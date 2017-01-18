Sign in to your account
Farmer Writes: watching the Brexit fallout

By Contributor on
David Kidd is a beef farmer from New Zealand’s North Island. In total, he runs 1,200 head of stock. He sits on one of the seven regional farmer council’s for Beef + Lamb NZ, the Bord Bia equivalent.
It’s been dry, really dry for us over the past few months. We’re pretty desperate for the rain now at this stage.

We have reasonably defined seasons, where we are usually fairly confident in knowing what type of weather we are due to get at any time, but as we ended spring in November, the big man upstairs just turned off the tap.

We got about 10mm for all of December and about 0.2mm so far in January, well below average. But it’s summer now, so you’d expect that.

The pastures are now largely brown, with only a few green spots around ...

