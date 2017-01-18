Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmers active for quality four- and five-star heifers and cows in Ennis
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmers active for quality four- and five-star heifers and cows in Ennis

By on
Farmers were active for in-calf heifers and weanlings at the Ennis sale. Good-quality in-calf heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,760.
Farmers were active for in-calf heifers and weanlings at the Ennis sale. Good-quality in-calf heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,760.
More in Beef
Journal+
Trade improves but numbers small
Markets
Trade improves but numbers small
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Beef trends: factory appetite curbing Brexit pressure
Markets
Beef trends: factory appetite curbing Brexit pressure
By Darren Carty on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Feeders and agents active at Roscrea fatstock sale
Markets
Feeders and agents active at Roscrea fatstock sale
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Feeders and agents active at Roscrea fatstock sale
Markets
Feeders and agents active at Roscrea fatstock sale
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Trade improves but numbers small
Markets
Trade improves but numbers small
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 January 2017
Free
Around the country in pictures this week
News
Around the country in pictures this week
By Photo Desk on 18 January 2017
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad
Bulls
Pedigree Registered 12-24 months by top ai sires 5-Stars Delivered ...
View ad
Angus PBR Bulls
12--36 Months Fertility Tested Easy Calving Can Deliver ...
View ad

Place ad