Farmers and fairies flock to Belturbet

By on
There were traffic jams and John Deeres as far as the eye could see at a children's tractor run in Co Cavan.
There were traffic jams and John Deeres as far as the eye could see at a children's tractor run in Co Cavan.

Almost 180 children flocked to Belturbet on Sunday for the first ever Farmers and Fairies children’s tractor run.

The fun event, part of the annual Belturbet Festival of the Erne, was a massive success according to Roisin O’Callaghan of the organising committee.

The joint winners of Best Fairy prize were sisters Fiona and Aine Fitzpatrick, Best Farmer Brian Óg, Cavan Rose Paula McPartland, organiser Roisin O'Callaghan and Catherine Swift from Erica's Fairy Forest.

“We thought it might be nice to do something for kids because there are plenty of vintage tractor runs but this one was for the kids themselves,” she explained.

“The kids loved it, they were up to high doh.”

Alex Geraghty was knocking a tune out of his New Holland in Belturbet.

The children ranged from as young as one to 10 years old and they paraded through the main street in Belturbet.

John Deere appeared to be the tractor du jour, with some Masseys and New Hollands appearing also.

There were several welly-wearing fairies spotted on the day too and even a fairy in a silage trailer.

Ruby O'Callaghan couldn't decide whether she would prefer to be a fair or a farmer so she wore both her wellies and her wings.

All money raised will go to Erica’s Fairy Forest in Cootehill.

Scroll down for more pictures of the event:

