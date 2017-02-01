Farmers must be paid on all land set aside under the Afforestation Scheme – IFA
By Donal Magner on 02 February 2017
Department committed to paying premiums on 15% unplanted areas in environmentally sensitive sites and "landowners may exclude part of the unplantable area" where the 15% threshold is exceeded.
More in More
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Shirley Busteed on 01 February 2017
By Peter McCann on 30 January 2017
Related Stories
McConnel Swingtrim fingerbar, will work to left or right, new in stock...
McConnel Magnum Elite 2.25 flail mulcher c/w hyd offset, New ...
Bomford 9’ flail mulcher for front/rear mounting, runs well ...
Delta sawbench (UK built) with sliding table ...
Plants For Sale: Douglas Fir, Monterey Pine, Scots Pine, Sitka Spruce, Alder, Ev...