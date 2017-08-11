Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmers win appeals after not having required ANC stocking rates
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Farmers win appeals after not having required ANC stocking rates

By on
In two separate cases, the Agricultural Appeals Office upheld appeals from farmers after they failed to meet the required stocking levels under the ANC scheme.
In two separate cases, the Agricultural Appeals Office upheld appeals from farmers after they failed to meet the required stocking levels under the ANC scheme.

A farmer brought his case to the appeals office after he did not receive payments under the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC) for 2015 because he did not maintain livestock in his herd for the required period.

The appeals office assessed that his herd was restricted with TB and he could not buy or sell cattle during this time.

Other matters arising included delays occurring between purchase of cattle and their delivery to the farm, the need to dispose of a number of cattle for safety reasons and timing of restriction notice.

The appeal was allowed due to specific circumstances arising, including that it was accepted by the appeals officer that the appellant had to sell cattle for health and safety reasons and the restriction in place did not allow him to buy replacements at that time.

Medical evidence

In another case, a farmer appealed a decision by the Department of Agriculture after it failed to consider the appellant’s ANC application on the basis that the stocking density requirements had not been met.

The ANC requires that an applicant maintain a minimum stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per hectare for seven consecutive months.

When the appellant did not meet this requirement, his application was not accepted. The appellant submitted medical evidence in support of his case.

The appeals officer found that the appellant had met the requisite stocking density requirements in all other years and found that the medical evidence supplied supported his case and that force majeure was applicable in this instance.

Read more

Appeals disallowed due to no evidence of postage of sheep census

Agricultural appeals fall to eight-year low

More in News
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
News
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Member
Contaminated eggs in Ireland would be avoided if people bought Irish – Renaghan
News
Contaminated eggs in Ireland would be avoided if people bought Irish – Renaghan
By Anthony Jordan on 11 August 2017
Climate change linked to change in flooding patterns
News
Climate change linked to change in flooding patterns
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Appeals disallowed due to no evidence of postage of sheep census
News
Appeals disallowed due to no evidence of postage of sheep census
By Amy Forde on 10 August 2017
Member
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
News
Farming on a hill on the periphery of Europe
By Amy Forde on 17 July 2017
Member
No input from local staff in inspections – Department
News
No input from local staff in inspections – Department
By Thomas Hubert on 05 July 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad