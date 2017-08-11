Farmers win appeals after not having required ANC stocking rates

In two separate cases, the Agricultural Appeals Office upheld appeals from farmers after they failed to meet the required stocking levels under the ANC scheme.

A farmer brought his case to the appeals office after he did not receive payments under the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANC) for 2015 because he did not maintain livestock in his herd for the required period.

The appeals office assessed that his herd was restricted with TB and he could not buy or sell cattle during this time.

Other matters arising included delays occurring between purchase of cattle and their delivery to the farm, the need to dispose of a number of cattle for safety reasons and timing of restriction notice.

The appeal was allowed due to specific circumstances arising, including that it was accepted by the appeals officer that the appellant had to sell cattle for health and safety reasons and the restriction in place did not allow him to buy replacements at that time.

Medical evidence

In another case, a farmer appealed a decision by the Department of Agriculture after it failed to consider the appellant’s ANC application on the basis that the stocking density requirements had not been met.

The ANC requires that an applicant maintain a minimum stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per hectare for seven consecutive months.

When the appellant did not meet this requirement, his application was not accepted. The appellant submitted medical evidence in support of his case.

The appeals officer found that the appellant had met the requisite stocking density requirements in all other years and found that the medical evidence supplied supported his case and that force majeure was applicable in this instance.

