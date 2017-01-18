FBD shares at highest level since 2015
By Lorcan Allen on 19 January 2017
FBD Holdings is expected to return to profit in its core underwriting business in the second half of 2016.
More in Agribusiness
By Eoin Lowry on 18 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Tommy Moyles on 17 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
By Andy Doyle on 30 December 2016
Comer bale wraper joy stick bale count 8550 farmer owned from new...
Claas 4700P Forage WagonYear 2007.Steering axel .Excellent condition...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
Dunhill Multi-Education Centre is seeking to expand itspanel of tutors to deli...
XT24Bout Width : Up to 12mCapacity : 675 litresXT48Bout Width : ...