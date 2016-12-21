Sign in to your account
Final big farm for sale in 2016

By on
An 81-acre non-residential farm has just been launched to the open market at Fordrath and Otterstown, Athboy.
As we embark on the festive season, the final big farm of 2016 has just been launched to the open market. With an address at Fordrath and Otterstown, Athboy, Co Meath, the property stands on circa 81 acres of grazing ground situated on the main Trim/Athboy road.

Used down through the years to graze cattle, the land is set out in one 81-acre block, intersected by the Yellow Ford river. For sale as a single lot, the 10.47-acre site is guided in the region of €225,000.

The remaining lots include 12.8 acres – which adjoins the nursing home site on the Trim road – guided at €130,000, while the biggest lot extends to 57.62 acres, located this time on the Athboy/Kildalkey road. Complete with cattle handling facilities, the 57.62 acres has its own central farm roadway and features two access points off the Kildalkey road. It is guided at €550,000.

Read more in the property section of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.

