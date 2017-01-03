Fine 84-acre platform close to Mallow
By Shirley Busteed on 05 January 2017
An 84-acre non-residential grass farm at Wood Road, Dromore, is guided in the region of €10,700/acre, writes Shirley Busteed.
By Shirley Busteed on 19 December 2016
By Shirley Busteed on 19 December 2016
