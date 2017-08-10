Sign in to your account
Fipronil found in small quantity of imported eggs

By on
Fipronil was detected in a small quantity of eggs in Ireland the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.
Fipronil was detected in a small quantity of eggs in Ireland the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

The FSAI has confirmed that, in June, very small quantities of boiled eggs were supplied to nine catering outlets in Ireland. Fipronil was believed to have been detected in these eggs.

These eggs had a use-by date of 17 July and are no longer available.

Similarly, in early July, a small quantity of liquid pasteurised eggs (with a use-by date of 20 July) was supplied to a number of food businesses for use in bakery products.

All of the food businesses concerned have been contacted and any remaining products removed from sale.

The FSAI has said that due to the very small quantity, risk to human health is minimal.

“The number of egg products imported is very small. The risk to consumer health is very low. Nevertheless, the FSAI will continue to trace any distribution in Ireland. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” it said.

Affected eggs

The news follows a story last week of contamination of huge numbers of Dutch eggs with the pesticide Fipronil, which can be toxic in large doses.

Fipronil is an insecticide which is not permitted for use around food-producing animals.

Up to 10m contaminated eggs may have been sold in Germany and Aldi is the first retailer to halt sales of all eggs.

Millions of eggs recalled from European shelves due to banned pesticide

Man who shot farmer in right-of-way dispute appeals sentence

