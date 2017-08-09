Firm trade continues at Rathfriland Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 10 August 2017
Last week’s sale at Rathfriland Mart saw another strong entry of stock. There were over 100 dropped calves on offer, which once again were met with a flying trade.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 August 2017
By Darren Carty on 09 August 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 08 August 2017
By Contributor on 04 August 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 August 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...