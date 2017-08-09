Sign in to your account
Firm trade continues at Rathfriland Mart

By on
Last week’s sale at Rathfriland Mart saw another strong entry of stock. There were over 100 dropped calves on offer, which once again were met with a flying trade.
Last week’s sale at Rathfriland Mart saw another strong entry of stock. There were over 100 dropped calves on offer, which once again were met with a flying trade.

Top-quality calves sold to £580 each for a group of Angus, while others ranged mainly from £285 to £420.

There were about 100 weanlings on offer also, with the tops making £920 ...

