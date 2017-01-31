Focus group meetings get under way in Caithness

Members of the Caithness focus group who took part in the first group meeting of the Farm Profit Programme.

Silage quality and calculating winter feed stocks were the main areas of discussion for the Caithness focus group during the first group meeting in the Farm Profit Programme.

The highly anticipated Farm Profit Programme (FFP) held the first of many focus group meetings in Caithness last Monday.

Calculating winter forage stocks and the feed value of silage were the key areas of group discussion on the evening. The group got a practical overview on how to work out how much silage is on the farm.

Programme advisers Robert Gilchrist and Declan Marren demonstrated the value of testing silage to determine feed quality. More importantly, the farmers were shown how to use these results to calculate winter diets properly.

Analysis from two very different silage samples was compared. The cost benefit and potential drop in performance from feeding poor-quality forage was discussed at length.

The farmers queried the impact agri-environment schemes are having on silage quality and the knock-on effect this has on animal performance.

With such schemes prohibiting silage harvesting to be carried out any earlier than mid-July, there is an argument that scheme payments are lost when the lower animal performance and higher levels of supplementary concentrate feeding are factored in.

Farmer input

The focus group element of the FFP is aimed at providing farmers with an opportunity to identify and address production areas that can be improved on their farms.

Within the Caithness group, there was a strong consensus that soil fertility, drainage and grassland management are key areas where farmers can improve over the next number of years.

Group members felt that tasks such as soil testing and liming have been neglected in recent years. By correcting this, their farms will grow and utilise more grass. Silage quality will hopefully improve on the back of this improved grass management.

Another issue raised was the best time to market stock. With the current carcase weight restrictions being implemented by processors, many farmers commented on strong prices for quality cattle during autumn weanling sales.

As a result, the group questioned the merits of marketing more cattle as weanlings rather than the more traditional yearling animal. By selling more weanlings, some farmers felt they could carry more cows on the farm, thereby increasing sales and diluting fixed costs.

Focus group aim

Launched earlier this year, the Farm Profit Programme is a joint initiative between ANM and the Irish Farmers Journal, with the aim of improving the profitability of livestock farming in the northeast of Scotland.

One aspect of the FPP is to establish a number of focus groups in the region, by pulling together 10 to 15 like-minded farmers within local areas.

Once established, the groups will look at the core aspects of livestock production for cattle and sheep producers operating in the region.

The programme advisers and local ANM field staff will offer support to all focus group members and ensure practical advice is delivered, allowing farmers to focus on improving the technical efficiency and financial performance of their own farm business.

The Caithness group is also supported by ANM field staff Stuart Slesser and John Bremner, who gave their input relating to market prices and trends.

Other focus groups are currently being finalised and will initially meet early in the new year. If you are interested in joining a discussion group in your area and have not yet registered, please email your details to farmprofit@anmgroup.co.uk or contact your local member of ANM field staff.