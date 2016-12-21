Focus on carcase gain and reducing slaughter age
By Kieran Mailey on 22 December 2016
John and Joe Milligan have been focusing on improving feed efficiency by killing cattle at a younger age while still maintaining carcase weight.
More in Beef
By Pat O'Toole on 21 December 2016
By Adam Woods on 16 December 2016
By Darren Carty on 21 December 2016
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 19 December 2016
By Ciarán Lenehan on 14 December 2016
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...
Co. LOUTHMONAMORE SALE60 SUPERB HEIFERS & COWSTHIS SAT 29/10/16 @12.Noon...
genuine stock. 12 available - all 4/5* rated. Ready to go in calf. very docile,...
Hydraulic cattle crush winner of safety award at ploughing chamionships and winn...