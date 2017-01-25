Sign in to your account
Focus on the out-farm at Grassland conference

By on
Aidan Brennan reports from the Irish Grassland Association dairy conference in Kilkenny.
Over 500 farmers and industry representatives attended the Grassland conference in the Newpark Hotel last week. Strategic planning and risk management were the main themes of this year’s conference.

Mayo farmer Sean O’Donnell was the first speaker up and he outlined his views on the best way to manage fragmented dairy holdings.

Sean used the findings from his Nuffield tour to explore four options; robotic milking, zero grazing, once a day milking and twice a day milking on outfarms. Full labour costs were factored into each option.

The question Sean posed was, if you had an outfarm of 70 acres – or ...

