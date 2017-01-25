Focus on the out-farm at Grassland conference
By Aidan Brennan on 26 January 2017
Aidan Brennan reports from the Irish Grassland Association dairy conference in Kilkenny.
Over 500 farmers and industry representatives attended the Grassland conference in the Newpark Hotel last week. Strategic planning and risk management were the main themes of this year’s conference.
Mayo farmer Sean O’Donnell was the first speaker up and he outlined his views on the best way to manage fragmented dairy holdings.
Sean used the findings from his Nuffield tour to explore four options; robotic milking, zero grazing, once a day milking and twice a day milking on outfarms. Full labour costs were factored into each option.
The question Sean posed was, if you had an outfarm of 70 acres – or ...
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 10 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 23 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 20 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...