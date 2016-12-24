Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Fonterra upgrades two of its Malaysian plants
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Fonterra upgrades two of its Malaysian plants

By on
Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, has spent 20m ringgit (€4.2m) to upgrade production lines at two of its Malaysian plants.
Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, has spent 20m ringgit (€4.2m) to upgrade production lines at two of its Malaysian plants.

The investment will increase blending capacity at Susumas plant. The plant will now produce and pack 30,000t of milk powder for Fonterra’s brands in Malaysia including Anlene, Anmum and Fernleaf.

The operation has developed from a distribution unit for finished product manufactures in New Zealand to blending raw materials and developing new products.

Fonterra and its predecessors has been in the country for 40 years and is now one of four markets around the world where it leads the market.

Half of all Fonterra’s dairy exports pass through Malaysia for value added processes before being shipped to other markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Over 100 products produced in Malaysia are halal certified, making the country an important hub for export to other Muslim countries.

Managing director of Fonterra brands in Malaysia and Singapore Jose Miguel Porraz-Lando said the “investment is part of Fonterra’s on-going commitment to food safety and quality, and improving manufacturing efficiencies at the Co-operative’s Susumas site in Kuala Lumpur”.

Fonterra has invested approximately €12m over the past six years in Malaysia.

Read more

ICBF advises farmers 'not to sign' LIC contract

More in News
Journal+
Farmer Writes: Christmas Day weaning
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: Christmas Day weaning
By Harold Kingston on 24 December 2016
Free
€52m spent on flood relief – Canney
News
€52m spent on flood relief – Canney
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 December 2016
Free
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
News
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
News
Bird flu confirmed in a wild duck in Wales
By Peter McCann on 22 December 2016
Journal+
Young farmers fearful of Brexit
Community
Young farmers fearful of Brexit
By Contributor on 14 December 2016
Journal+
Planning for success in 2017: what NI farmers need to do
Planning for Profit
Planning for success in 2017: what NI farmers need to do
By Contributor on 15 December 2016
Connacht Agri Supplies Ltd
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...
View ad

Place ad