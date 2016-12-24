Fonterra upgrades two of its Malaysian plants

Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy exporter, has spent 20m ringgit (€4.2m) to upgrade production lines at two of its Malaysian plants.

The investment will increase blending capacity at Susumas plant. The plant will now produce and pack 30,000t of milk powder for Fonterra’s brands in Malaysia including Anlene, Anmum and Fernleaf.

The operation has developed from a distribution unit for finished product manufactures in New Zealand to blending raw materials and developing new products.

Fonterra and its predecessors has been in the country for 40 years and is now one of four markets around the world where it leads the market.

Half of all Fonterra’s dairy exports pass through Malaysia for value added processes before being shipped to other markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Over 100 products produced in Malaysia are halal certified, making the country an important hub for export to other Muslim countries.

Managing director of Fonterra brands in Malaysia and Singapore Jose Miguel Porraz-Lando said the “investment is part of Fonterra’s on-going commitment to food safety and quality, and improving manufacturing efficiencies at the Co-operative’s Susumas site in Kuala Lumpur”.

Fonterra has invested approximately €12m over the past six years in Malaysia.

