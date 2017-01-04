Formal Kerry tax bills expected for Christmas
By Thomas Hubert on 08 December 2016
Farmers who received initial queries from Revenue should acknowledge them by this Friday and will have a chance to appeal the tax assessment to follow, IFAC Accountants has advised.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...