Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Former agriculture minister to lead Sinn Féin in NI
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Former agriculture minister to lead Sinn Féin in NI

By on
Former agriculture minister Michelle O'Neill has succeeded Martin McGuinness as the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland.
Former agriculture minister Michelle O'Neill has succeeded Martin McGuinness as the new leader of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland.

The 40-year-old succeeds Martin McGuinness, who lately resigned from his 10-year reign as leader of the party in Northern Ireland in protest over the Democratic Unionist Party’s handling of the cash for ash scandal. McGuinness subsequently confirmed he would not be seeking re-election due to serious health issues.

O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s former agriculture minister and outgoing health minister, said it gives her “immense pride” to be able to say that she will be leading the party in the future.

“To follow in the footsteps of Martin McGuinness, who is a political giant, is no mean feat but a challenge that I’m certainly up for,” she said soon after her appointment.

The Co Tyrone mother of two also said that as an all-island party she said she would be working very closely with her counterparts in Leinster House in the south.

Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development

Following the 2011 Assembly election, O’Neill was appointed as Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development. In this role O’Neill negotiated a new common agricultural policy programme securing a large rural development programme to support farmers and those living in rural areas. She also strengthened all-Ireland agricultural links and delivered a rural needs bill to protect needs of rural dwellers.

Her appointment as the new leader of Sinn Féin comes just weeks before a snap Assembly election, which was triggered by the fall of the Sinn Féin-DUP coalition in Belfast.

Read more

The Cash for Ash scheme explained

More in News
Journal+
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
News
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
By Caitríona Murphy on 23 January 2017
Free
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
News
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Free
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
News
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
A pension and direct payments? Macra to begin consultation on CAP post-2020
News
A pension and direct payments? Macra to begin consultation on CAP post-2020
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 13 January 2017
Free
‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness
News
‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad