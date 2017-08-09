Forward store prices soften but weanling prices rise
By Nathan Tuffy on 10 August 2017
The weanling trade has seen another very good week. Mart managers have commented that some better-quality bulls have seen prices rise again in recent days, driven primarily by farmer demand.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Darren Carty on 09 August 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 August 2017
Related Stories
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...