French fear that falling pound will push Irish beef onto continent

French beef farmers have expressed concerned about Irish beef imports as a consequence of Brexit.

The president of the national beef association in France, the Fédération Nationale Bovine, has raised concerns about the falling pound displacing Irish beef away from the UK and onto the continent. President Jean-Pierre Fleury said the currency volatility following the Brexit vote could result in less Irish beef going to the UK market.

“The devaluation of the pound makes Irish meat less attractive on the English market. This will logically encourage Irish exporters to explore other markets more actively,” Fleury said.

Fleury was speaking in the run up to the Fédération Nationale Bovine congress in Nevers, Burgundy, on 1 and 2 February.

The congress will focus on strengthening the price cattle farmers are getting from the market. Since 1997 the price paid to French farmers has failed to keep pace with the rising price of beef to consumers. Throughout the congress, they will look at how they can get the price paid to farmers up.

Hard Brexit could hit French exports

News of the hard Brexit stance from Theresa May’s government has caused concern to French farmers.

A hard Brexit is likely to mean increased export and import tariffs for produce coming in and out of the UK. Figures from the French Ministry of Economy show that France imports €2.5bn worth of food from the UK, while it exports €4,5bn of produce.

Any tariff could cause food inflation or depress prices going back to the farm gate. As we have seen for the last 30 years politicians do not want food inflation, so fears are that tariff costs could be pushed down to the farmer.

