Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
French fear that falling pound will push Irish beef onto continent
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

French fear that falling pound will push Irish beef onto continent

By on
French beef farmers have expressed concerned about Irish beef imports as a consequence of Brexit.
French beef farmers have expressed concerned about Irish beef imports as a consequence of Brexit.

The president of the national beef association in France, the Fédération Nationale Bovine, has raised concerns about the falling pound displacing Irish beef away from the UK and onto the continent. President Jean-Pierre Fleury said the currency volatility following the Brexit vote could result in less Irish beef going to the UK market.

“The devaluation of the pound makes Irish meat less attractive on the English market. This will logically encourage Irish exporters to explore other markets more actively,” Fleury said.

Fleury was speaking in the run up to the Fédération Nationale Bovine congress in Nevers, Burgundy, on 1 and 2 February.

The congress will focus on strengthening the price cattle farmers are getting from the market. Since 1997 the price paid to French farmers has failed to keep pace with the rising price of beef to consumers. Throughout the congress, they will look at how they can get the price paid to farmers up.

Listen to “Farmer's views on Brexit” on Spreaker.

Hard Brexit could hit French exports

News of the hard Brexit stance from Theresa May’s government has caused concern to French farmers.

A hard Brexit is likely to mean increased export and import tariffs for produce coming in and out of the UK. Figures from the French Ministry of Economy show that France imports €2.5bn worth of food from the UK, while it exports €4,5bn of produce.

Any tariff could cause food inflation or depress prices going back to the farm gate. As we have seen for the last 30 years politicians do not want food inflation, so fears are that tariff costs could be pushed down to the farmer.

Read more

Could Ireland replace British exports to Europe?

’There will have to be checks that UK burgers do not contain Brazilian beef’

More in News
Journal+
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
Opinion
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
By Phelim O'Neill on 28 January 2017
Free
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
News
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
By Peter McCann on 28 January 2017
Free
Bird flu outbreaks continue in Britain
News
Bird flu outbreaks continue in Britain
By Peter McCann on 28 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
News
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Free
UK farmers could be ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Brexit
News
UK farmers could be ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Brexit
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 January 2017
Journal+
'Negotiating strength of the UK not as strong as some may like to believe'
News
'Negotiating strength of the UK not as strong as some may like to believe'
By Eoin Lowry on 26 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad