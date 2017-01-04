Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Friesian bulls average €118/head
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Friesian bulls average €118/head

By on
A review of average calf prices between mid-February and the end of June last year shows that Friesian bull calf prices performed slightly better than in spring 2015.
A review of average calf prices between mid-February and the end of June last year shows that Friesian bull calf prices performed slightly better than in spring 2015.
More in Beef
Journal+
Egyptian return has big potential for beef exports
News
Egyptian return has big potential for beef exports
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Silage - the under-valued feed on cattle farms
Northern Ireland
Silage - the under-valued feed on cattle farms
By Kieran Mailey on 22 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Fleckvieh bulls sell to £400
Northern Ireland
Fleckvieh bulls sell to £400
By Kieran Mailey on 03 January 2017
Journal+
What beef price is needed to deliver €200 a cow in a suckler finishing system?
Markets
What beef price is needed to deliver €200 a cow in a suckler finishing system?
By Adam Woods on 03 January 2017
Free
My farming week: Tim Mannion, Ballinamona, Killyon, Co Offaly
News
My farming week: Tim Mannion, Ballinamona, Killyon, Co Offaly
By Farmers Journal on 03 January 2017
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad
Pedigree Ayrshire Bulls
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
View ad
Bulls
Pedigree Registered 12-24 months by top ai sires 5-Stars Delivered ...
View ad

Place ad