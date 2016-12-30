Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
FrieslandCampina to pay 46c/l for organic milk
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

FrieslandCampina to pay 46c/l for organic milk

By on
FrieslandCampina has set a milk price of €48/100kg (46.6c/l) for organic milk in January.
FrieslandCampina has set a milk price of €48/100kg (46.6c/l) for organic milk in January.

Even though this is €1.50/kg lower than the price paid in December, it is still an increase as the December price carried a €3.50/100kg top-up to cover the price increase delay in previous months.

The giant co-op’s milk price for commercial milk in January is €34.50/100kg (33.50 c/l) excluding VAT, which is also down from December for the same reason. Its volume-based premium and seasonal scheme have been discontinued from 1 January 2017.

Fat content

The milk price is based on fat content of 4.41%, protein 3.47% and lactose 4.51%, which differs slightly from the Irish Farmers Journal milk price calculation of 4.11% fat and 3.49% protein.

Demand for organic milk is increasing across the world and it appears that there will continue to be a premium for the product going forward.

Read more

Fresh milk from Australia to China within three days

More in News
Free
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
News
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Free
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
News
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Journal+
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
News
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
By Jack Kennedy on 30 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Overcoming the challenge of profit in tillage
Planning for Profit
Overcoming the challenge of profit in tillage
By Andy Doyle on 16 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad