FrieslandCampina to pay 46c/l for organic milk

FrieslandCampina has set a milk price of €48/100kg (46.6c/l) for organic milk in January.

Even though this is €1.50/kg lower than the price paid in December, it is still an increase as the December price carried a €3.50/100kg top-up to cover the price increase delay in previous months.

The giant co-op’s milk price for commercial milk in January is €34.50/100kg (33.50 c/l) excluding VAT, which is also down from December for the same reason. Its volume-based premium and seasonal scheme have been discontinued from 1 January 2017.

Fat content

The milk price is based on fat content of 4.41%, protein 3.47% and lactose 4.51%, which differs slightly from the Irish Farmers Journal milk price calculation of 4.11% fat and 3.49% protein.

Demand for organic milk is increasing across the world and it appears that there will continue to be a premium for the product going forward.

