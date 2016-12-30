Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
From Donald Trump to Pat Hickey – the year in cartoons
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

From Donald Trump to Pat Hickey – the year in cartoons

By on
The weekly cartoon on page two of the Irish Farmers Journal is one of the great and most loved institutions in the paper. We look back at the best ones from 2016.
The weekly cartoon on page two of the Irish Farmers Journal is one of the great and most loved institutions in the paper. We look back at the best ones from 2016.

The Irish Farmers Journal's cartoon each week aims to poke fun at the topical issue of the week or highlight a major concern of farmers. The cartoons are drawn by the hand of Jim Cogan and we take you through his best ones this year.

Weather

To represent the tough start to the year for farmers as well as the election of the new IFA president, this cartoon summed up the thoughts and feelings early in the year.

Poignant

The cartoon is not always about poking fun. Sometimes it needs to capture the mood of farmers who are struggling or under pressure. These next two fill this description well.

The bad weather continued up to May and the threat of further globalisation through trade deals was hanging over farmers.

As the country celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 1916 rising, the cartoon posed the question: has anything changed for farmers in that time?

We got the Indian summer but we got the rain too!

As the Kerry shares issue rumbled on, this cartoon captured the mood of those affected while tying in the €13bn apple case.

In October, farmers were crying out for an extension to the slurry deadline. It never came and sure enough the weather blew up a treat in the closed period.

One for fun

The IFA took its time to appoint a successor to Pat Smith. The process took so long that even An Taoiseach considered going for it when he met Joe Healy in Croker.

This week

Here's what's in this week's paper.

The Donald

What can we say? This cartoon after Donald Trump'selection took off and truly went viral. We've saved the best until last here.

More in News
Free
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
News
Bird flu found in wild duck in Co Wexford
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Free
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
News
Oil prices set for biggest annual gain since 2009
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 December 2016
Journal+
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
News
Jobs for the farm during the hard frost
By Jack Kennedy on 30 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Above average but variable grass growth in NI in 2016
News
Above average but variable grass growth in NI in 2016
By Peter McCann on 23 December 2016
Journal+
2016 through the eyes of farmers
News
2016 through the eyes of farmers
By Patrick Donohoe on 20 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad