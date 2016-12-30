From Donald Trump to Pat Hickey – the year in cartoons

The weekly cartoon on page two of the Irish Farmers Journal is one of the great and most loved institutions in the paper. We look back at the best ones from 2016.

The Irish Farmers Journal's cartoon each week aims to poke fun at the topical issue of the week or highlight a major concern of farmers. The cartoons are drawn by the hand of Jim Cogan and we take you through his best ones this year.

Weather

To represent the tough start to the year for farmers as well as the election of the new IFA president, this cartoon summed up the thoughts and feelings early in the year.

Poignant

The cartoon is not always about poking fun. Sometimes it needs to capture the mood of farmers who are struggling or under pressure. These next two fill this description well.

The bad weather continued up to May and the threat of further globalisation through trade deals was hanging over farmers.

As the country celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 1916 rising, the cartoon posed the question: has anything changed for farmers in that time?

We got the Indian summer but we got the rain too!

As the Kerry shares issue rumbled on, this cartoon captured the mood of those affected while tying in the €13bn apple case.

In October, farmers were crying out for an extension to the slurry deadline. It never came and sure enough the weather blew up a treat in the closed period.

One for fun

The IFA took its time to appoint a successor to Pat Smith. The process took so long that even An Taoiseach considered going for it when he met Joe Healy in Croker.

This week

The Donald

What can we say? This cartoon after Donald Trump'selection took off and truly went viral. We've saved the best until last here.