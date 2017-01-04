Frustration grows over slurry spreading prohibition
By Peter Varley on 05 January 2017
With near ideal ground conditions and slurry tanks filling fast, farmers are becoming increasingly anxious to take to the fields with their slurry.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 03 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....