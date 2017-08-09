Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
FTMTA news round-up
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

FTMTA news round-up

By Contributor on
Upturn in tractor registrations and FTMTA AGM.
Upturn in tractor registrations and FTMTA AGM.

Upturn in tractor registrations

Since the introduction of the split year for motor vehicle registration purposes in 2013, July has assumed as great a significance in ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Machinery
Member
Trailer check: are you road legal?
News
Trailer check: are you road legal?
By on 09 August 2017
Member
Spaldings introduces new range of heavy-duty mulchers
News
Spaldings introduces new range of heavy-duty mulchers
By on 02 August 2017
Member
Avoid becoming another number
News
Avoid becoming another number
By James Taylor on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
UK tractor registrations continue to rise
News
UK tractor registrations continue to rise
By Thomas Hubert on 04 August 2017
Member
FTMTA news round-up
Farm machinery
FTMTA news round-up
By Contributor on 24 July 2017
Machinery news: baler-wrapper maintenance, Claas grass and new Renault Koleos
Farm machinery
Machinery news: baler-wrapper maintenance, Claas grass and new Renault Koleos
By Alistair Chambers on 18 July 2017
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
ROSSMORE PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad