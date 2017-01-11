Fuel prices on the rise again
By Odile Evans on 12 January 2017
An Irish Farmers Journal survey of fuel prices shows that prices are noticeably higher than the 61c/litre to 62c/l, including 13.5% VAT, quotes for green diesel in mid-December 2016.
