Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
'Further work needed to save the Curlew'
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

'Further work needed to save the Curlew'

By on
Further works are needed to save the Curlew, according to the latest update of the Curlew Conservation Programme by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
Further works are needed to save the Curlew, according to the latest update of the Curlew Conservation Programme by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

This year, the Curlew Task Force, independently chaired by Alan Lauder has been established and the a Curlew Conservation Programme has been initiated.

This task force and programme aim to put conservation recommendations into action in order to save the bird from extinction.

The numbers that really count now are the number of breeding pairs and the number of young chicks that they fledge, according to the NPWS.

In the first National Breeding Curlew Survey in 2015 and 2016, some 124 breeding pairs were found in Ireland.

The Curlew Conservation Programme focuses on six areas; Stack’s Mountains (Kerry); Lough Ree; North Roscommon-Leitrim; Monaghan; Donegal; Lough Corrib and there are currently 14 seasonal fieldworkers employed directly for Curlew conservation.

Farmers role

In order to save this species and stem the losses, the NPWS has said that it will be a mammoth task involving many stakeholders, most importantly Government, local landowners and nest protection efforts working closely together.

Already the Green-low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is encouraging a number of farmers where Curlew are present, to farm in a Curlew-friendly way.

The NPWS says that further works are now needed to build on this and make a telling difference.

Habitat enhancement

Efforts are currently focussing on designing habitat enhancement works, in agreement with landowners where Curlew were recorded to breed in 2017.

It is hoped that this can at least in some way go towards providing better conditions for breeding Curlew in the spring and summer of 2018 and beyond.

More in News
Member
No contamination of Irish eggs – FSAI
News
No contamination of Irish eggs – FSAI
By Danielle Crowley on 08 August 2017
NI construction firm fined for 'poisonous' silage effluent pollution
News
NI construction firm fined for 'poisonous' silage effluent pollution
By Anthony Jordan on 08 August 2017
Member
Agricultural appeals fall to eight-year low
News
Agricultural appeals fall to eight-year low
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: curlews and herd numbers
World
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: curlews and herd numbers
By Amy Forde on 07 August 2017
Member
More than 55,000 farmers approved under bats, bees and birds boxes in GLAS
News
More than 55,000 farmers approved under bats, bees and birds boxes in GLAS
By Anthony Jordan on 01 August 2017
Member
More to catch crops than GLAS
Management
More to catch crops than GLAS
By Andy Doyle on 27 July 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
Save Time:
We complete all paperwork a farmer requires for the Bord Bia Scheme...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad

Place ad