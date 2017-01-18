Future herd driven by efficiency
By Kieran Mailey on 19 January 2017
Kieran Mailey reports on the performance of the dairy herd at CAFRE Greenmount
More in More
By Shirley Busteed on 18 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By David Wright on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 17 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 17 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 January 2017
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...