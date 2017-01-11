Sign in to your account
Future of ash, larch and some pine species under threat

By on
Ash and Japanese larch are no longer planted in Ireland due to disease infection, while Dothistroma needle blight threatens Corsican and Scots pine. Donal Magner reports.
Ash and Japanese larch are no longer planted in Ireland due to disease infection, while Dothistroma needle blight threatens Corsican and Scots pine. Donal Magner reports.
