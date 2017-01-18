Game of Krones makes it debut at FTMTA Farm Machinery Show
By James Maloney on 19 January 2017
A metal throne fabricated in Dublin entirely from Krone machinery parts and components will be just one of the attractions when visiting the Farmhand stand at the upcoming FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.
