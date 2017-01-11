Sign in to your account
Generational renewal a priority for CAP 2020

By Contributor on
Macra na Feirme welcomes the early indications from the European Commission that generational renewal has been identified as a challenge and will be one of the Commission's priorities of CAP 2020.
Macra na Feirme welcomes the early indications from the European Commission that generational renewal has been identified as a challenge and will be one of the Commission's priorities of CAP 2020.
