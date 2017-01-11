Generational renewal a priority for CAP 2020
By Contributor on 12 January 2017
Macra na Feirme welcomes the early indications from the European Commission that generational renewal has been identified as a challenge and will be one of the Commission's priorities of CAP 2020.
More in More
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 11 January 2017
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
cork farm machinery are holding an open information day on thursday the 12th of ...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker...
DescriptionFarm Solutions are currently recruiting for a Stockperson for a T...
Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a General Farm Worker for a farm in ...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...