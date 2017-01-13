GLAS I and II payments to continue next week – IFA

Irish Farmers Association rural development chair Joe Brady says he has received assurances that GLAS payments will continue next week. Brady has also highlighted the plight of farmers in AEOS.

Joe Brady has called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to ensure that all 10,000 farmers who are awaiting payments under the Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) are paid without any further delays.

At a meeting with the Department of Agriculture in Johnstown Castle, Joe Brady said he received assurances from the Department that payments will continue next week.

The balancing 15% payment will be paid from the end of February onwards

So far, €97m has been paid out, representing 85% of the 2016 payment to 27,363 GLAS I and II farmers.

€35m is now due

The IFA estimates that a further €35m is now due as well as GLAS+ payments worth €3.6m.

"The balancing 15% payment will be paid from the end of February onwards, when on-farm inspections have been completed by the Department of Agriculture on selected farms," Brady said.

AEOS

In relation to the Agricultural Environment and Options Scheme (AEOS), Brady pointed out that around 4,000 farmers are still due a payment under this scheme. For many of these farmers, this is their last payment in the scheme, as many AEOS farmers have moved to GLAS.

Brady said that the delays in payment have caused "a lot of concern on farms" and has "seriously affected cashflow difficulties on farms".

GLAS III

In relation to the third tranche of GLAS, Brady welcomed the fact that all 14,000 farmers who applied for the scheme at the end of 2016 will be accepted: “The inclusion of the 837 tier 3 farmers is a sensible move as the more farmers who are in a scheme like GLAS, the bigger impact it has on farm income," he said. "The total number of farmers in the scheme will be 52,282. This is worth in excess of €230m and will play a vital role in supporting low-income farms.”

