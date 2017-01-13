Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Global Trade Conference to examine challenges posed by trade deals
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Global Trade Conference to examine challenges posed by trade deals

By on
Exports beyond the EU will shape the future of the Irish agri food industry
Exports beyond the EU will shape the future of the Irish agri food industry

The Bord Bia export figures this week demonstrated the negative impact of Brexit to date, but a significant growth in sales to third countries. Sales to China have almost single-handedly moved our pig meat industry form meltdown a year ago to relative prosperity today, while it and other Asian markets continue to be important for our dairy industry.

The Irish Farmers Journal conference on global trade in Dublin on Friday 27 January will consider in detail not just Brexit, but in a wider context the potential impact of trade deals on Irish agriculture. We worry about the impact of imports on Irish industry, but, as the conference will explore, there are also opportunities. In particular, a free trade agreement (FTA) is close to agreement with Japan which presents no threat to Irish or EU agriculture but considerable export opportunities for Irish dairy pig meat, dairy and to a lesser extent beef.

Keynote speaker at the conference EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has been to Japan twice in 2016 and will be in a position to update the conference on progress and potential. Similarly, experienced EU trade negotiator John Clarke from DG Agri in Brussels will give an insight on just what is involved in an FTA negotiation from his experience of being involved in EU negotiations over two decades.

Brexit will be a problem for Irish agriculture – it already is. This conference has the ambition to identify opportunities and ways that the worst effects of Brexit can be mitigated for Irish agriculture.

Read more

Full coverage: Brexit

More in Agribusiness
Journal+
Shares in Tesco fall as retailer reports disappointing Christmas sales
Global Trade
Shares in Tesco fall as retailer reports disappointing Christmas sales
By Lorcan Allen on 12 January 2017
Journal+
Low-cost loans to be available in first weeks of February
News
Low-cost loans to be available in first weeks of February
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Global report: stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report: stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Listen: Thinking outside the box on CAP
News
Listen: Thinking outside the box on CAP
By Phelim O'Neill on 13 January 2017
Journal+
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
News
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Brexit hits farmers and GLAS III
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: Brexit hits farmers and GLAS III
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
Massey Ferguson 50B
1979 MF 50BBack hoe1 Rear bucketSolid Front Front BucketVery straight di...
View ad
JCB 520
1994 JCB 520 Loader6,500 hoursRear Steer OnlyHitchVery TidyHas VAT rec...
View ad
New Holland TS115
2000 New Holland TS1156300hrsSleFront Weight CarrierAir ConFront Fende...
View ad
New Holland T6040 Elite
2007 New Holland T6040 Elite4 Cyl Tractor140hp boosting 160hp2,900 Hours...
View ad
Ford 8210
1985 Ford 82104WD7000 hoursTurboAirconVery tidyHas VAT receipt...
View ad

Place ad