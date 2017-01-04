Good weather year in Co Down but poor milk prices reduce margins
By Contributor on 05 January 2017
This week Conail Keown reviews and previews the physical and financial performance for Nigel Corbett and family farming in Co Down.
Nigel Corbett is the first of our Dairylink project farmers to be reviewed and he milked an average of 87 cows for the 12 months in 2016. To summarise, farm output from milk sales excluding the basic farm payment totalled £127,183 to the business. This is down £8,000 on the previous 12 months due to milk price and lower cow numbers. Other farm income from stock sales represented £23,816 made up from sales of Angus calves, and a significant culling in the dairy herd due to infertility and under-performing cows. Key performance information can be seen in the graphics.
From a ...
