Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
Find out who had a week to remember in farming and who would rather forget the past seven days.
Good week...

  • For live cattle export predictions to Turkey, the Middle East and north Africa, which are set to take off in 2017.
  • Sheep farmers, who can apply for €10/ewe under the new €25m Animal Welfare Sheep Scheme, announced by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creedon on Monday.
  • The Cummins family from Thurles, Co Tipperary, who became the second farming family to win RTE’s Ireland’s Fittest Family series and picked up €15,000 to boost their tillage farming income.
  • Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney, who stands to make as much as £1.2 million in profit on Greencore shares.
  • Dairygold, whose Wrap It Pink campaign raised thousands for the Irish Cancer Society
    • .

    Bad week for...

  • Suckler farmers, who heard that live exports are set to reach a 10-year low in 2016.
  • Musgraves, which was accused of given the green light by An Bord Pleanala for its north-south interconnector.
  • Farm safety, as two more people were killed in farm accidents. The latest tragedy, in which an 85-year-old man was killed in an accident involving cattle, brings the death toll in farming to 21 so far in 2016.
  • Poultry farmers, as the Department of Agriculture prepares to force them to house their flocks in an effort to avert the disease in Ireland.
