Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Murphy on 07 January 2017
Find out who has a skip in their step and who is less than happy after the past week in agriculture.
More in News
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 05 January 2017
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...