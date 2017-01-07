Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
Find out who has a skip in their step and who is less than happy after the past week in agriculture.
Good week for…

  • Demand for Irish beef as Egypt gave the green light for exports from five Irish plants.
  • Farmers who will benefit to the tune of €9m as a result of changes to the flat VAT rate.
  • The Derry farmer who was paid €709,000 for 0.9 of an acre by the Northern Ireland agriculture department.
  • Anyone who invested in McDonald’s, Deere & Co, Tesco or Fyffes shares, which all rose in price over the last year.
  • Sheep farmers, who are reporting good scanning rates ahead of the lambing season.

    • Bad week for…

  • 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS I and GLAS II money as a range of issues delay their 85% payment.
  • Kerry Co-op shareholders, who were dismayed to discover Revenue has a dedicated project team behind its demand for income tax on patronage shares.
  • Cattle and sheep farmers as the return of Schmallenberg virus to Ireland was exclusively revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal.
  • Enercon Wind Farm Services, which has admitted that its windfarm caused a nuisance to neighbours.
  • UK farmers, who are facing a future without direct payments after the UK leaves the European Union.
