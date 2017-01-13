Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
After a busy seven days in agriculture, find out who had a good week and who had a week to forget.
After a busy seven days in agriculture, find out who had a good week and who had a week to forget.

Good week for...

  • Irish food and drink exports, which rose for the seventh year in a row to €11.15bn.
  • Almost 14,000 GLAS III applicants, who will all be accepted for the scheme according to Minister Michael Creed.
  • Tractor salesmen in Cork, where Rebel county farmers picked up the keys for 211 new tractors in 2016.
  • Sheep farmers, who can expect their new €10/ewe payment in November.
  • Farm debt levels, which are back down to pre-Celtic Tiger levels.

    • Bad week for ...

  • Beef and dairy farmers, who bore the brunt of Brexit as sterling losses cut the value of Irish food and drink exports by €570m in 2016.
  • Fertiliser buyers, as both CAN and urea prices climb.
  • Farm thefts, as sheep in Mayo and a John Deere in Kildare go missing.
  • Anyone burning fuel, as diesel prices are running 30% higher than last year.
  • Farmers in Northern Ireland, as the Stormont crisis threatens agri-food policies and decision making.
