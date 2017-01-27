Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.

Good week for …

  • Minister Michael Creed, who came under increasing pressure to provide a €200 suckler cow payment and had to explain why 10,000 GLAS farmers remain unpaid./a>
  • Larry Goodman, who announced two new board appointments to head up his ABP Group.
  • Dairy farmers, who are in line for a new €30/cow payment related to calf health and welfare.
  • Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector Michael Sheehan who told farmers that Turkey could take as many cattle as Irish producers can send in 2017.
  • Jennings Ballinrobe, which earned a gold star in the Irish Farmers Journal factory price league.
  • Siobhan Talbot of Glanbia, which announced a joint venture with Dairy Farmers of America, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms to build a new cheese and whey factory in the US.

    • Bad week for …

  • Supervalu, which was slammed by both IFA president Joe Healy and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan for giving away free potatoes and vegetables in its stores.
  • More than 30 farmers who lost thousands of euro in a nationwide shed scam.
  • North Tipperary and east Clare farmers, who were targeted for more inspections and penalised more than colleagues in other counties.
  • The Deasy family in Clonakilty, who mourned the passing of the oldest cow in Ireland, Jenny.
  • Owen Killian, CEO of Aryzta, who has seen shares in the company fall from €70 in March 2015 to €27this week.
