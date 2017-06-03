Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
Find out who has a skip in their step and who is less than happy after the past week in agriculture.
Find out who has a skip in their step and who is less than happy after the past week in agriculture.

Good week for…

  • Eight farmers who have banded together to create a 420-acre dairy farm in Roscommon.
  • The Goodman family, who collected more than €400,000 in farm payments under CAP last year.
  • The number of people in receipt of Farm Assist payments has fallen by over 1,000.
  • Michael Dowling, chair of Kerry Group, who is to receive an honorary doctorate at UCC.
  • The Irish Farmers Journal, which picked up the award for best Facebook account at the social media awards, the SOCKIES.

    • Bad week for…

  • Contractors, who are owed biggest income drop of all farmers in 2016.
  • Knackery owners who failed several checks in an audit by the Food Safety Authority when handling fallen animals.
  • The Department of Agriculture, which was forced to make a series of U-turns on payments to farmers.

  • The Louth farmer, whose €17,000 TAMS grant has been delayed for more than a year over a €30 discount on a milk tank.
