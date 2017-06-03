Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Murphy on 03 June 2017
Find out who has a skip in their step and who is less than happy after the past week in agriculture.
More in News
By Amy Forde on 03 June 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 June 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 30 May 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 June 2017
By Odile Evans on 01 June 2017
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....