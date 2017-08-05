Sign in to your account
code
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal reviews the week that has been, and who had a good week and who endured a difficult seven days.
The Irish Farmers Journal reviews the week that has been, and who had a good week and who endured a difficult seven days.

Good week for…

  • A solution to the labour shortage on dairy farms as a new pilot programme to train people on social welfare to work on farms is unveiled.
  • Weanling sellers as the Department of Agriculture and Egyptian authorities agree on a new veterinary certificate for live export.
  • The potential for seaweed to reduce methane emissions from cattle as live trials begin.
  • Tackling deer, as a new pilot project sees monitored electric fencing erected on a TB-afflicted farm in Wicklow.
  • ICBF, as it is confirmed that its funding through cattle tags is to be restored.

    • Bad week for…

  • Three herds that have been expelled from the ICBF’s whole herd performance recording programme.
  • Teagasc, as it was forced to back down in a row over fees it is charging for Knowledge Transfer farmers.
  • Some dairy farmers, who are losing money because of how their co-ops value fat and protein.
  • The fight against Japanese knotweed as the invasive plant continues to spread.
  • Farmers looking for B&B accommodation in Roscommon as sheds are very scarce.
