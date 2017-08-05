Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Morrissey on 05 August 2017
The Irish Farmers Journal reviews the week that has been, and who had a good week and who endured a difficult seven days.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Related Stories
By Anthony Jordan on 31 July 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 02 August 2017
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
25"84"44...