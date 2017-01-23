Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates

Dairy farmer Mark Kelleher takes advantage of the excellent ground conditions to spread slurry on his grazing ground at a rate of 2,000 gallons per acre on his farm at Tullyland, Bandon, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

The Green party is calling for a more integrated and flexible approach to slurry management on Irish farms.

The nitrates action programme is set to be reviewed this year and the Green party has called for the Government to incorporate more flexibility on slurry spreading dates.

“As a farmer myself, I can fully appreciate the concerns and frustrations of farmers. We are in an impossible situation,” said Green party spokesperson on agriculture Pippa Hackett. “The closing date for slurry spreading is mid-October, yet many times we can have dry spells well into November and beyond. Yet, once the dates open in January, farmers are permitted to spread slurry regardless of the weather conditions.”

The EU Nitrates Directive dates from 1991 and aims to protect water quality across Europe by preventing nitrates from agricultural sources polluting ground and surface waters and by promoting the use of good farming practices. But Hackett said that farmers are very conscious of timing when they spread slurry regardless of the directive as they do not want to damage their land.

“Most farmers would never choose to spread slurry during wet weather or waterlogged fields – they would lose the nutrient value of the slurry, they would damage their fields and they would risk polluting – but if you’ve been restricted for three months or more, then sometimes there are no other options and the slurry must go out, with the potential of pollution if the weather is unfavourable.”

There should be no pollution issues this January given the dry spell that Ireland has experienced. Hackett said that preventing spreading at other times when ground conditions are suitable is “counter-intuitive”.

“Common sense should prevail and the Green party would suggest that slurry spreading is allowed during the closed period on fields that are suitably dry and are not in the vicinity of an open water source.”

