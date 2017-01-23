Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates

By on
The Green party is calling for a more integrated and flexible approach to slurry management on Irish farms.
The Green party is calling for a more integrated and flexible approach to slurry management on Irish farms.

The nitrates action programme is set to be reviewed this year and the Green party has called for the Government to incorporate more flexibility on slurry spreading dates.

“As a farmer myself, I can fully appreciate the concerns and frustrations of farmers. We are in an impossible situation,” said Green party spokesperson on agriculture Pippa Hackett. “The closing date for slurry spreading is mid-October, yet many times we can have dry spells well into November and beyond. Yet, once the dates open in January, farmers are permitted to spread slurry regardless of the weather conditions.”

The EU Nitrates Directive dates from 1991 and aims to protect water quality across Europe by preventing nitrates from agricultural sources polluting ground and surface waters and by promoting the use of good farming practices. But Hackett said that farmers are very conscious of timing when they spread slurry regardless of the directive as they do not want to damage their land.

“Most farmers would never choose to spread slurry during wet weather or waterlogged fields – they would lose the nutrient value of the slurry, they would damage their fields and they would risk polluting – but if you’ve been restricted for three months or more, then sometimes there are no other options and the slurry must go out, with the potential of pollution if the weather is unfavourable.”

There should be no pollution issues this January given the dry spell that Ireland has experienced. Hackett said that preventing spreading at other times when ground conditions are suitable is “counter-intuitive”.

“Common sense should prevail and the Green party would suggest that slurry spreading is allowed during the closed period on fields that are suitably dry and are not in the vicinity of an open water source.”

Read more

Nitrates derogation at risk for 2018

More in News
Free
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
News
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 January 2017
Journal+
Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon
News
Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad